2,430 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

