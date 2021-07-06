O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $157,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,428,000. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 124,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

