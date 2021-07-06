Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 445,138 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTY stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

