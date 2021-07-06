Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 87.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.