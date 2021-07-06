Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCHGU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCHGU opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

