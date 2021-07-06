Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,862 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

