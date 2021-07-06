Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

GTLS stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

