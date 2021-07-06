Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $38,071,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $23,524,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $17,305,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

