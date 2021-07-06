Head to Head Comparison: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verb Technology and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mister Car Wash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 85.44%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and Mister Car Wash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million 11.46 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.28 Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mister Car Wash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Mister Car Wash on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

