Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.61 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

