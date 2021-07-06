Reviewing Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) & Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 4.27% 2.93% 0.13% Banco Santander-Chile 21.26% 16.12% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 7 0 2.55 Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.68%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.01 -$294.71 million $0.22 27.09 Banco Santander-Chile $3.77 billion 2.42 $711.90 million $1.54 12.55

Banco Santander-Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands. It also provides international retail banking and financial services, comprising of deposit and loan products; consumer finance and car finance; mortgage facilities; corporate and investment banking; infrastructure, renewable energies, and agribusiness financing; life, retirement savings, and personal protection insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services to corporate and individual customers. In addition, the company offers capital market services, such as fixed income and currencies, equities, and securities services; mergers and acquisitions, advisory and other corporate finance advisory services, and corporate banking and investment banking, as well as capital raising solutions for debt or equity, financial engineering, and hedging for issuers; transaction and payment services, comprising of cash management, trade finance, cash clearing and correspondent banking, supply chain finance, and foreign exchange services; and export finance, aircraft finance, shipping finance, real estate finance, and structured solutions and leasing. Further, it provides financial engineering and wealth management solutions; structured products, hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds and real estate investment solutions; and asset management solutions. SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 358 branches, which include 220 under the Santander brand name, 19 under the Select brand name, 32 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,199 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

