Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.