Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,114 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.