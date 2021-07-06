Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

