Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,361 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,432,600 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

