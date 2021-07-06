Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,558 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 2,079.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Precigen were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock valued at $19,990,575. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

