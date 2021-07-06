Quantbot Technologies LP Has $108,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.