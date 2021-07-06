Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $100,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 253.8% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 576,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $7,805,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSO stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

