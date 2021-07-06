Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

EUSG stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.