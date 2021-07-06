Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,883,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

ATHM opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

