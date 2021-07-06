Barclays PLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

