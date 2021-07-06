American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

