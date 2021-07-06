Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $95,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $5,549,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $4,879,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Yellow stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.24. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

