Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

