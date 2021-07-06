Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BZH opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

