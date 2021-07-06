O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,501 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders acquired 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

