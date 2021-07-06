O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after buying an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.