O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.