11,712 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 435,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 352,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 297,315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

