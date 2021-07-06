Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

