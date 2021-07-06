Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

