Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTMN stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

