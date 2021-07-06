Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

