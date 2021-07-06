M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.