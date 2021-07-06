Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

