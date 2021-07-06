Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,902 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 881.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 115.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.10.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

