Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 275,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.