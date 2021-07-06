Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

ADS opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

