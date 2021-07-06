Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

6/30/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2021 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/18/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/20/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $137.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MU opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

