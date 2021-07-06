Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

