Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $8,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

