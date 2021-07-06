Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

