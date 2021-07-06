2,943 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $15,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.