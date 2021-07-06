Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,270 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

