SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 315.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

