SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,762 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 591.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NETGEAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

