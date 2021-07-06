Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

