21,857 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMO opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

