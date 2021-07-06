Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $176,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NMFC stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

