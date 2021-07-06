Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $163,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $619.58 million, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.